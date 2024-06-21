Rematch Between Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Sees The Most Expensive Ticket Prices In WNBA History

You know Angel Reese is gonna flex about this (LMAO).

The hype is most certainly real when it comes to the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. What originally became a rivalry in college basketball with both women competing for a national championship has now spread into the WNBA in flying colors — that evident of the rematch between them pulling in the most expensive ticket prices in WNBA history.

Per TickPick, Sunday’s game between Clark‘s Indiana Fever and Reese’s Chicago Sky is currently coming in with an average ticket price of a whopping $271, which makes it the highest ticket price ever for any WNBA game that has been played throughout the league’s history. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Nearly Gets Her Head Taken Off After Ruthless Swipe From Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson)

As of Thursday, the get-in cost for the contest was $231, according to TickPick. And compared to the $57 get-in price of the last game between the Fever and Sky in Indianapolis, that’s four times higher — and to make it even crazier, that game literally just happened a few days ago.

Absolutely wild!

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Fever-Sky tickets most expensive in WNBA history https://t.co/QfGu98Vj7y — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 21, 2024

I gotta criticize the WNBA for something here though … why are we having all of the Clark vs. Reese games so early?

You’d think they’d want to spread these games throughout the season, to both make them more special and to have the element exist the entire campaign, but nope. At the same time though, this is the same league that openly allows their players to be violent against the ONLY woman who is bringing in record television ratings and high ticket prices.

Go figure.