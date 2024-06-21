Carol Burnett Immortalized With Great Honor Amid Crowd Of Star-Studded Peers

Carol Burnett has been forever immortalized by having her hand and footprints cemented at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Her closest Hollywood pals were there to witness the event and join in Burnett’s celebration as she was honored with this very special moment of recognition. Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph and Dick Van Dyke cheered on Burnett as she dipped her hands and feet into wet cement outside of the Hollywood landmark venue Thursday, according to TMZ.

It was a special day for #CarolBurnett at the TCL Chinese Theatre. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/k5D1cXA9Ed — E! News (@enews) June 20, 2024

The honor of being recognized in this manner is reserved for the most deserving candidates and the list of honorees is truly considered to be the most elite in Hollywood. Previous stars to be cemented at the theater where the biggest Hollywood stars go to watch their own movies include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Whoopi Goldberg, Jackie Chan, Steven Seagal, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner and Mariah Carey.

Former comedian Jimmy Kimmel marked the occasion by giving an emotional speech during the celebration.

After seven decades blessing our screens, Carol Burnett is finally cemented as the Hollywood legend she is. pic.twitter.com/fmUpRXPHiO — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 21, 2024

Burnett, a true living legend that has long been considered a pioneer in entertainment, maintained a humble presence at her ceremony. She was shocked to be recognized in this manner, in spite of her decades-long career in entertainment, according to TMZ.

So beautiful. Just a little bit ago, Carol Burnett put her hands at Grauman’s Chinese Theater. pic.twitter.com/ByAX2Up2IF — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 20, 2024

Burnett was the first woman to ever host her own variety show, the eponymous “The Carol Burnett Show,” before going on to star in big productions, such as “Better Call Saul,” “Annie,” “All My Children” and “Toy Story 4,” to name a few. She most recently appeared in “Palm Royale,” which just wrapped up its first season, according to TMZ.

The 91-year-old legendary star grinned from ear-to-ear as she cemented her hands and feet on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Got All My Parts’: Carol Burnett Reflects On Turning 90)

Burnett has been awarded with an Emmy, Grammy and Tony award and is just one Oscar-win away from becoming an EGOT.