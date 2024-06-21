David DePape Found Guilty Of Five State Charges

Paul Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, was found guilty Friday by a San Francisco jury on all five state charges related to his home invasion of the Democrat lawmaker’s husband.

Following a state trial over his attack on Paul Pelosi in October 2022, DePape was found unanimously guilty by a jury of five counts involving “aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily harm or death, false imprisonment of an elder or dependent adult, threatening family of public officials, first degree residential burglary and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat,” according to CBS News.

During the case, San Francisco Public Defender Adam Lipson attempted to argue to the court that DePape had gone “down the rabbit hole of propaganda and conspiracy theories” after living in solitude, CBS News reported. (RELATED: David DePape Sentenced To 30 Years Behind Bars)

Last month, DePape was sentenced to 30-years behind bars after being convicted in November 2023 for attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on a family member of a public official after he bludgeoned the then 82-year-old businessman in attempts to get to his wife.

Before the start of the most recent trial, Judge Harry M. Dorfman dismissed three of DePape’s state charges which included attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon. The judge dropped the charges due to his defense team’s argument that it would lead to a prevention of DePape being tried again on the same charges following an acquittal or conviction, according to CNN.

Following the verdict, spokesman for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Aaron Bennett, released a statement on behalf of the Pelosi family, according to CBS News.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family remain in awe of their Pop’s bravery, which shone through again on the witness stand in this trial just as it did when he saved his own life on the night of the attack. For nearly 20 grueling months, Mr. Pelosi has demonstrated extraordinary courage and fortitude every day of his recovery,” the statement read.

“The Pelosi family is grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers they continue to receive. Speaker Pelosi and her family will refrain from further substantive comment until sentencing is complete.”