EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan, Republicans Probe ISIS Nationals Crossing Southern Border

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Chairman Tom McClintock sent a letter Friday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for information related to illegal immigrants who have crossed the southern border with ties to ISIS.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which mentions reports of several illegal aliens with ties to ISIS that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested in New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia all in June. They reportedly illegally entered the U.S. through the Southern border.

“In June 2024, ‘[e]ight Tajikistan nationals with ties to ISIS were [arrested] by U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force in’ New York City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. According to recent reporting, ‘[a]ll eight Tajikistan nationals crossed the U.S. southern border illegally.’ Reports indicate that ‘[a]t least two of the men crossed the border in spring 2023, and one of those men used the [U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)] One app.’ Authorities state that the ‘suspected terrorists were ‘fully vetted’ and ‘no derogatory information was initially flagged with CBP or with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during processing.’ Instead, it was only ‘after the suspected terrorists were released into the U.S. [that] derogatory information was flagged with national security concerns, including the individual[s’] ties to ISIS,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s Meeting With House Republicans)

Here Is What They Ask For In The Letter:

Case history information, including, but not limited to, the aliens’ immigration history, immigration benefits applications, the alien files (A-files) or consular files (including all consular notes), and immigration detention status and history.

Information regarding the time, date, and place of any and all of the aliens’ entries into the United States.

Information regarding the aliens’ processing by CBP officials, including whether CBP officials were alerted to derogatory information about the aliens and what questions were asked of the aliens during the screening process.

Information regarding each alien’s bond hearing(s), if any, including the time, date, place, bond amount, and outcome of any such bond hearing(s).

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Criminal aliens and potential terrorists exploit vulnerabilities in our nation’s immigration system to the detriment of those in the United States. The Biden Administration’s border and immigration policies only increase the likelihood that criminal aliens and even terrorists will successfully enter and remain in the U.S. Pursuant to the Rules of the House of Representatives, the Committee on the Judiciary is authorized to conduct oversight of federal immigration policy and procedures,” they continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sens. Thune, Vance Demand Biden Admin Explain ‘Mass Amnesty’ After 350,000 Asylum Cases Are Terminated)

The lawmakers called for the information to be provided to them no later than 5:00 pm on July 5.