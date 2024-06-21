Far-Left Protests Against Ocasio-Cortez For Endorsing Biden

The pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime plans to protest Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign rally Saturday in the Bronx, the group announced on Twitter.

The group spread flyers for an event called “Flood The Bronx For Gaza,” where they announced they’ll be protesting Ocasio-Cortez‘s planned campaign rally. Their flyer takes aim at the self-described democratic socialist for endorsing Joe Biden for President, claiming “endorsing Biden is endorsing genocide.”

The group shared the flyer on Twitter with the caption “THE BRONX STANDS WITH PALESTINE AGAINST SELL-OUT POLITICIANS WHO TRADE PALESTINIAN LIVES FOR VOTES.”

The flyer featured photos of Ocasio-Cortez and her political allies who will be campaigning with her in the Bronx: Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

🚨THE BRONX STANDS WITH PALESTINE AGAINST SELL-OUT POLITICIANS WHO TRADE PALESTINIAN LIVES FOR VOTES🚨 🇵🇸Flood the Bronx for Gaza

📅 Saturday, June 22

⏰ 12:00 PM EST

📍St. Mary’s Park, The Bronx pic.twitter.com/WJ1uHXkeYk — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) June 20, 2024

Another Democrat ally from her state, New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, responded to the flyer on Twitter, writing “Within Our Lifetime justifies and glorifies the bloodiest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. The notion of ‘flooding the Bronx for Gaza’ is meant as a twisted show of solidarity with Hamas, which describes the terror of October 7 as ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.'”

Within Our Lifetime justifies and glorifies the bloodiest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. The notion of “flooding the Bronx for Gaza” is meant as a twisted show of solidarity with Hamas, which describes the terror of October 7 as “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” A dangerous… pic.twitter.com/0pwiK1MW3k — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 21, 2024

Despite the criticism, other pro-Palestinian groups piled on as well. (RELATED: Once Described As The Left’s ‘Rising Star,’ Democrat Calls Out ‘Trust Fund Socialists’ In His Party)

“When you endorse the genocider in chief, you should expect to be organized against,” the Palestine Solidarity Working Group tweeted.

When you endorse the genocider in chief, you should expect to be organized against @AOC @JamaalBowmanNY @BernieSanders Flood the Bronx for Gaza this Saturday👇 https://t.co/UEMAtaVvyI — Palestine Solidarity Working Group🇵🇸🌹 (@PalestineSWG) June 20, 2024

The pushback marks a sea change from a group that was once one of Ocasio-Cortez’s strongest supporters. Ocasio-Cortez, who’s had support from far-left action groups like the Justice Democrats and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has had to grapple with the growing rift in her party’s progressive wing.

She has been trying to walk the tightrope of denouncing blatant antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks at the Nova Music Festival in Israel while maintaining criticisms of powerful Israeli influence groups like AIPAC.