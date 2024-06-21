Police Release Footage Of Stolen Ambulance Chase

Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) released footage Thursday of a police chasing an ambulance somebody allegedly stole from a children’s hospital.

Law enforcement confronted Ariel Marchan-Le Quire, the 30-year-old suspect who allegedly stole the ambulance, at a gas station. She then allegedly fled into the emergency vehicle and took off, an LCSO press release reads. (RELATED: Video Shows Wild Police Chase End After Woman Hits Multiple Vehicles Head On)

The video shows the police chase that followed and the arrest of the suspect.

“This ambulance is all over the road, and it’s running — it is going to end up killing someone. It’s purposely recklessly driving crazy,” an officer says during the video as police cars try to catch up and overtake it. During the chase, the ambulance nearly flipped over, according to the press release. The video does show that in the end, law enforcement managed to surround the ambulance and arrest the suspect.

An officer could be seen in the video taking the female suspect out of the car and arresting her. The suspect says “help, help,” as police swarm and place handcuffs on her.

Marchan-Le Quire “was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, and theft of an emergency vehicle,” LSCO said. The suspect has a previous criminal record including charges of stealing vehicles, battery and resisting that spans multiple states, the press release reads.

Aside from the driver, “[t]he ambulance was empty, with no patients inside,” LCSO said. “There were no reported injuries or damage to vehicles involved,” the sheriff’s office added.

Marchan-Le Quire is being held without bond, Fox 13 reported.