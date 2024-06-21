‘Hawaii 5-0’ Star Taylor Wily Dead At 56

Actor and former sumo wrestler Taylor Wily died Thursday at the age of 56.

Wily, whose real name was Teila Tuli, began his career as a sumo wrestler in the late 1980s, as one of the very few American’s to join the Japanese sport. He compiled a 57-27-14 record over two years, before joining UFC 1, and then later showcasing his talents as an actor. Wily is best known for playing the role of criminal informant Kamekona Tupuola on “Hawaii Five-0,” where he went on to perform in an impressive 171 episodes, according to TMZ. The circumstances surrounding his death, and his exact cause of death have not yet been publicly released.

Wily’s death was first reported by an anchor for local Hawaii outlet KITV, who spoke fondly of Wily as being a dear family friend that is gone too soon. The anchor shared family photos alongside Wily, and spoke fondly of the star while reminiscing about the memories they shared.

Prominent television producer Peter M. Lenkov also confirmed the news of Wily’s death on social media. He shared a behind-the-scenes photograph of Wily from the set of a television show, and noted he was “heartbroken” about this sudden loss.

“I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now,” he wrote to Instagram.

Wily began his acting career in the mid-2000s with his breakout role as Kemo in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Within just two years, he was signed on to “Hawaii 5-0” as his stardom and popularity quickly rose. Wily went on to star in “Macgyver,” as well as “Magnum P.I.” and had solidified himself as a talented actor in the entertainment scene.

The beloved star is survived by his wife Halona and their two children, according to TMZ.