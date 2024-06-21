Heidi Klum’s Leaves Interviewer Flabbergasted After Taking Off Clothes Mid-Show

Heidi Klum had a whole new take on how to cool off while eating spicy wings on “Hot Ones.”

The supermodel kicked off the show by confessing she wasn’t much of a spicy eater, and went on to devour a number of spicy wings, alongside the show’s host, Sean Evans. She made good progress with the wings and even discovered her strategy to manage the spice by making sure the chicken wings never touched her lips.

Eventually, it caught up to her, and when things seemed to get too hot for the former Victoria’s Secret runway model, she simply tore off her shirt and sat in her red bra, while fanning herself. Evans looked stunned and fumbled a bit before regaining his composure.

Klum started off by cautioning Evans that she was a newbie in the spicy department.

“Having four kids, even if I would put pepper on the food, they would go, ‘Oh, mom, that’s a little hot,’” she said.

“So, I’ve been always cooking and people who have been cooking also for my family, it’s always been super mild for the kids, so I feel like, this is going to be very hard for me today,” she said. Evans had no idea it would soon become hard for him too…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum made progress with the wings that kept getting hotter and hotter, and paused to take a few sips of buttermilk to calm her taste buds along the way.

“I’m getting hot!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

“I have to take this off!” Klum said, as she quickly unbuttoned her denim top and started fanning herself to cool down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)



“Now, I’m getting hot, too, Heidi,” Evans said, as he also turned to fanning himself for some relief.

“My mic is in my crotch, is that a slight problem?” Klum asked.

Klum proceeded to stick her tongue out while visibly struggling with sweat – and still sitting in her bra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Mere moments later, Klum chugged some more buttermilk then ripped her shirt off without warning.

“That one is the kicker,” she said, as she struggled with Da Bomb hot sauce.

"I feel slightly better," she said, as she wiped her nose and fanned her armpits while sitting there in a red lacy bra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

“Sorry that I’m doing this by the way – kids, don’t do this sort of stuff!” Klum said as she wiped snot off her face and referenced her semi-nude state.