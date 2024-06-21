‘Chicken’: Famous UFC Fighter Calls Out Conor McGregor’s Fight Postponement Over Pinky Toe Injury

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Islam Makhachev called out Conor McGregor after he postponed an upcoming fight over a pinky toe injury.

McGregor was scheduled to fight against Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event, according to the New York Post (NYP). The Ireland native announced his injury and postponement Friday in an Instagram post.

“You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken 🐓,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter on Friday in response to the UFC fighter.

“And my condolences to Michael ‘Hachiko’ Chandler,” Makhachev wrote in an additional post, seemingly siding with McGregor’s opponent.

“We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean,” McGregor wrote on Instagram Friday. “It needs a few weeks that’s it.”

“A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I’ve got [to]. I’ve got two fights left on my contract,” he wrote in the post.

“I gotta just take my time … But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not,” McGregor added. (RELATED: Dana White Announces News That We Just Ain’t Tryna Hear: Conor McGregor Is Out Of UFC 303 Due To Injury).

“The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there!” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

There’s speculation that McGregor will eventually fight Chandler, the NYP reported. A fight between the two has been long awaited for the past two years, the outlet reported.