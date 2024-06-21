Video Shows Amazon Delivery Driver Beat Up Alleged Wanna-Be Carjacker

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows an Amazon delivery driver beating up an alleged wanna-be carjacker in Queens, New York, according to police.

The incident occurred Sunday in Jamaica, Queens, law enforcement said, according to the New York Post (NYP). The suspect, identified as Kevon Wilson, 29, allegedly punched a female employee multiple times before dragging her out of the delivery van, police told the NYP. Wilson then allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat, police told the outlet.

The 23-year-old woman was stuck in traffic alongside a fellow co-worker at the time of the incident, according to police, the outlet noted. She reportedly grabbed the keys from the ignition as her male co-worker rushed to defend her.

In a video recorded by an onlooker, the van’s driver-side door appears open as a man in an Amazon vest can be seen throwing punches at the alleged wanna-be carjacker. The alleged perpetrator can then be seen running back across traffic before heading towards the workers again.

Wilson then appears to fall to the ground as the Amazon worker continues to pummel him. The female worker can then be seen grabbing him and throwing him to the ground.

She then appears to hold back her co-worker after he threw more punches and can be heard yelling at the would-be thief. (RELATED: Video Captures Amazon Worker Attempting To Shoot Supervisor At Point-Blank, Misses)

Wilson then closes the van’s door with his elbow before opening it again and climbing into the seat. The woman can be seen trying to drag him out as she and her co-worker continue yelling at him. The wanna-be thief appears to throw an article of clothing at her, followed by more yelling before the video ends.

NEW: Amazon delivery driver fights off would-be carjacker after the man hit his female coworker and tried to steal her van. Give this man a raise, Amazon. The incident happened in the middle of the street in New York. The male driver noticed the situation unfolding and jumped… pic.twitter.com/6bUn3SVRdT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 21, 2024

The female worker reported pain in her arm, face and neck but did not accept medical assistance, sources told The Post.

Wilson was arrested for assault and robbery, the outlet reported. He reportedly has an array of previous arrests, including for assault.

He is set to appear in court on July 16, inmate records show.

Amazon told the NYP they were investigating the incident.