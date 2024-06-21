Las Vegas Raiders Introduce An Epic Way To Tailgate, But It’s Reportedly Going To Cost You Some Serious Coin

This is another one of those “I wish I was rich” moments.

The Las Vegas Raiders have introduced an absolutely incredible way to tailgate, but the problem is, you also have to be quite wealthy in order to experience it.

Sin City’s football team has four tailgating spaces (some are calling them shacks?) where up to 20 people can hang out while at Raiders home games, but it’s only for people who have the do-re-mi, as the franchise has the cost at $20,000 to rent them, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (RELATED: Ravens Unveil New ‘Purple Rising’ Alternate Helmets, And They’re A Nice Piece Of Swagoo)

Here’s what the spaces, shacks or whatever you want to call them feature, per the outlet:

“Each space will feature all-inclusive food and beverages, games, such as ring toss and cornhole, a 55-inch 4K HDTV for fans to watch the early slate of games, a 208-square-foot top deck, a Bluetooth soundbar and a retractable awning to provide shade.”

Yeah, not gonna lie, that’s pretty friggin’ cool — and to make it even better, it also has air conditioning! (You know it gets hot out in the desert)

Man, this is so damn epic … got me out here placing bets like:

I need to get some damn money, real talk.