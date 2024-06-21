Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shamelessly Admits To Dating His College Backup To Make Him Jealous

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shamelessly admitted to dating her husband’s college backup quarterback just to make him jealous.

She revealed the bold update on a recent episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast, and social media was quick to troll her dating style. The NFL wife revealed she dated her husband's backup at the beginning of their relationship in an attempt to make him jealous, because she realized he was only seeking a casual relationship with her.

“Long story short, it wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first. I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off which worked,” she said.

Kelly went on to detail her unconventional method to clinch love.

“He was the bad boy too. Matthew is so sweet and Southern gentleman and all that stuff, and the backup was the complete opposite,” she said on the podcast.

“They lived in the same dorm because athletes lived in the same dorm and he would see my car there. So, at one point, he waited and followed me out to my car and got in my car and wouldn’t get out,” she continued.

“He was like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ and I was like, ‘You can’t tell me that. Get the fuck out of my car.”

“Meanwhile, he’s dating like 12 out of 10s, he’s dating supermodels,” she said.

Kelly explained that they began dating when they were both college students at the University of Georgia, and she claimed to be innocent at the time, saying she "didn't know casual dating."

“I was still coming out of high school. I was in a long relationship in high school. And so I was like, ‘You know, I want to take my time,'” she added.

“We met, talked all night, had a really good time. But he was a quarterback of an SEC college.”

In spite of her unconventional methods to capture Stafford's undivided attention, the two went on to get married in 2015, and are now parents to four young daughters. They share 6-year-old twins, Chandler and Sawyer, as well as Hunter and Tyler, who are 5 and 3, respectively.

Stafford is still an NFL quarterback, and has been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2021.

"It was a lot of back and forth. I think if you ask anyone who knew us at Georgia, if they thought we would've ended up together [with] four kids, they would've laughed their asses off," she said as she laughed.