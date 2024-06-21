GOP Lawmaker Neil Friske Arrested After Allegedly Chasing Stripper While Firing Gun

Republican Michigan lawmaker Neil Friske was arrested Thursday morning by authorities after he allegedly chased a stripper while firing a gun, according to reports.

The first-term elected official, who represents the northern 107th House District, was arrested by Lancing Police on an undisclosed charge and taken into custody for a “felony-level offense,” police told FOX 2. While details of the lawmaker’s incident are minimal, police were confirmed to have been dispatched to the area over a report of a male with a gun, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Democrat Judge At Nightclub)

As shots were allegedly fired, the arrest reportedly “stems from allegations that he sexually assaulted an exotic dancer and then chased her with a firearm,” according to the New York Post. The Michigan Information and Research Service additionally claimed to confirm the allegations online, stating that the stripper was affiliated with a local business called Deja Vu Showgirls.

LPD confirms Rep. Friske was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of Windbreak Lane, near a home he owns in Lansing. The adult dancer involved worked for a nearby South Lansing establishment, Deja Vu. — MIRS.news (@MIRSnews) June 20, 2024

“We’re just saying no comment at this time,” the establishment told the Post after asking for a comment Thursday.

Friske’s campaign released a statement regarding the incident on Facebook noting that while they only know minimal details, “it is highly suspect considering the timing of this situation.” The team called out the time of the arrest before both “absentee ballots are released” and a “day after an unknown phone number conducted polling on the 107 race between Rep. Friske and our opponent with deep-state ties.”

“We ask everyone for prayers and to stay tuned for updates directly from this campaign or Representative Friske himself. Thank you for the outpouring of concern and unwavering support we have received this morning. Clearly, Rep. Friske is over the target in this race,” the campaign concluded.

Friske’s arraignment is reportedly scheduled for Friday.