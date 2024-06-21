‘Always Had Bugs-Xiety’: Rebel Wilson Recalls Battling Major Illness

Rebel Wilson revealed she suffered from a near-fatal illness caused by insects when she was younger, which led to a serious phobia of all bugs.

The famous actress opened up about her harrowing experience during a recent interview with Us Weekly. “I have always had Bugs-xiety … [since] growing up in Australia, where we have a lot of bugs,” Wilson told the publication. She then recalled the trigger that keeps her in fear of bugs to this day. “But also, one of the biggest turning points, when I was 18, I got malaria,” she said. “I woke up one morning in an African bush and I had like 100 mosquito bites on my face,” she told Us Weekly.

Wilson, most famous for her role in “Bridesmaids,” “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Pitch Perfect,” talked about the severity of the illness she contracted, easily justifying the fear that still exists when she thinks of creepy crawlers.

“I was in hospital for two weeks,” she said. “I could have died from it, it was very, very bad.”

Wilson explained that ever since she contracted malaria, she hasn’t been able to tolerate any sort of insect, in any circumstances.

“I also remember being in my mom’s house, and they’d always have little flying gnats around the fruit bowl and I always hated it,” she said, as she relived her nightmares. “I don’t want any little bugs crawling around at home, especially after having a baby.”(RELATED: Famous Actress Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid Tiny Amount Of Money For Role In Hit Film)

Wilson explained she is very protective of her baby, given the circumstances. The famous actress and her fiancee Ramona Agruma share a daughter named Royce Lillian, who is now 19 months old.