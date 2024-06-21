Entertainment

‘Always Had Bugs-Xiety’: Rebel Wilson Recalls Battling Major Illness

amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage/ Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Rebel Wilson revealed she suffered from a near-fatal illness caused by insects when she was younger, which led to a serious phobia of all bugs.

The famous actress opened up about her harrowing experience during a recent interview with Us Weekly. “I have always had Bugs-xiety … [since] growing up in Australia, where we have a lot of bugs,” Wilson told the publication. She then recalled the trigger that keeps her in fear of bugs to this day. “But also, one of the biggest turning points, when I was 18, I got malaria,” she said. “I woke up one morning in an African bush and I had like 100 mosquito bites on my face,” she told Us Weekly.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Actress Rebel Wilson attends the premiere of "The Almond And The Seahorse" & Golden Eye Award for Charlotte Gainsbourg during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 26, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF)

Wilson, most famous for her role in “Bridesmaids,” “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Pitch Perfect,” talked about the severity of the illness she contracted, easily justifying the fear that still exists when she thinks of creepy crawlers.

“I was in hospital for two weeks,” she said. “I could have died from it, it was very, very bad.”

Wilson explained that ever since she contracted malaria, she hasn’t been able to tolerate any sort of insect, in any circumstances.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Rebel Wilson arrives at the world premiere of "The Deb" at Rebel Theatre, Australian Theatre for Young People on April 22, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

“I also remember being in my mom’s house, and they’d always have little flying gnats around the fruit bowl and I always hated it,” she said, as she relived her nightmares. “I don’t want any little bugs crawling around at home, especially after having a baby.”(RELATED: Famous Actress Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid Tiny Amount Of Money For Role In Hit Film)

Wilson explained she is very protective of her baby, given the circumstances. The famous actress and her fiancee Ramona Agruma share a daughter named Royce Lillian, who is now 19 months old.

 

 