Stormy Daniels Turns Her Wild Life Into A Stand-Up Comedy Show

Famous porn star Stormy Daniels took the stage as a stand-up comedian and used the details of her wild life to entertain a live crowd.

Video footage of the comedy show showed the former porn star Wednesday in New Orleans to debut her new show, “Stormy Daniels’ One Night Stand,” and the crowd seemed to love her.

She cracked jokes about Donald Trump and quipped about her own money woes, using the stage as her personal platform. Daniels went from being a key witness in the Trump trial to being cheered on with a standing ovation at AllWays Lounge & Cabaret, according to TMZ.

She joked around about needing the love of the audience and said that even though New Orleans, Louisiana, is one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., it’s the first time she has been able to walk around without a bullet-proof vest in public, according to TMZ. The comment was in part a joke, but also a reflection of Daniels’ real-life necessity to be adorned in a bulletproof vest while in transit to the courthouse each day before her testimony.

Daniels’ set took aim at the $600,000 court order that she has to fork over to Trump as part of the defamation lawsuit, which she says her lawyer filed without her consent. She also discussed her porn career, and pledged her political allegiance to the crowd during her stand-up set, according to TMZ.

In spite of her turbulent relationship with former President Donald Trump, Daniels stands firm as a devout Republican. (RELATED: ‘He’s My As*hole’: Dennis Quaid Throws His Support Behind Donald Trump)

Of course, she included a bit in which she called Trump “tiny” and no topic really seemed to be off limits.

The crowd seemed to love Daniels, suggesting the comedic realm may see more from the former porn star in the future.