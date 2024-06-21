Video Appears To Show Police Shoot Suspect Approaching Them With Flaming Gas Can In Home

Maine’s Attorney General’s office released the body camera footage of a fatal encounter June 11 between a police officer and a local citizen, Bangor Daily News reported Friday.

Footage obtained by the outlet appeared to show a Waldo County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) deputy shooting Daniel Ryan in his apartment after he approached the officer with a red gas can whose mouth was on fire, the outlet reported.

The deputy was identified in the brief published footage of the encounter as WCSD Sgt. Nicholas Oettinger. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Maine Man Shot After Fighting Cops, Shoving Them Down Embankment)

Sgt. Oettinger, whose hands can be seen around a rifle, could be heard in the video telling Ryan to put his hands up. The video then pivoted to the man carrying a lit red gas can.

“He has got fire! Put it down! Drop it!” Sgt. Oettinger could be heard shouting.

The deputy then proceeded to fire his gun repeatedly in the video. Ryan could then be heard grunting in pain, presumably due a bullet.

“Get out! Get out!” shouted Sgt. Oettinger as he ran from the room.

Ryan had allegedly called the police to his apartment and threatened to burn down the place if law enforcement failed to respond, Bangor Daily News reported, citing a press release by the sheriff’s office and the Belfast Police Department. After law enforcement reportedly showed up, Ryan allegedly threatened to burn down the apartment anyway. When police entered, he is alleged to have ran up to an officer with a burning gas canister, leading to the fatal shooting, according to the outlet. The video appears to support this description of events.

Sgt. Oettinger has been placed on administrative leave following the incident as protocol dictates while Maine’s attorney general carries out an investigation, Bangor Daily News reported.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office for comment but has yet to receive a response.