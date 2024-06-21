Video Shows Taylor Swift Light Own Apartment On Fire During Songwriting Session

Taylor Swift’s friend, Gracie Abrams, shared footage of the famous singer putting out a fire that erupted in her $50 million Tribeca apartment.

The video showed flames on the counter as Abrams managed the camera, and Swift scurried to grab a fire extinguisher. The artist was barefoot and wearing a robe as she attempted to extinguish the flames.

“Wait, what do I do about this?” Swift exclaimed in the video. Abrams could be heard directing her, as she said, “you get a fire extinguisher — not water!”

Swift fumbled with the extinguisher and attempted to discover how to use it effectively. “Okay, so I cut this with a knife — I think we’re gonna die, I think we’re gonna die …” Swift said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

The video showed how real the struggle was for Swift. “Bitch!” she shouted, as she tried to get the extinguisher to work.

“Okay, but you never put this out with water, you know that!” Abrams said from behind the camera.

The fire continued to burn and the room filled with smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“I don’ t know!” Swift shouted.

The famous singer finally managed to make it work, and with a quick spurt from the extinguisher, the fire was out.

“Oh my God!” the girls shrieked.

Swift stood with her mouth wide open, in awe and shock over the experience.

“Our purses are ruined, and my shoes, and the whole room, I think,” Swift said.

Abrams couldn’t stop laughing.

“It smells really good though,” she said, as she began coughing from the smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Gracie said she and Swift heard a noise earlier in the evening, but assumed it was one of Swift’s cats. They later realized a candle from their dinner party had fallen over and ignited, according to Billboard.

“She was such a legend,” Abrams reportedly said about Swift.

“I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” Abrams said, Billboard reported. (RELATED: Fire Crews Rush To Extinguish Fire At Carrie Underwood’s Home)

She reportedly went on to say, “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you,” Abrams wrote to social media.