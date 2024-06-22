Golfer Cameron Young Cards First Sub-60 Round In PGA Tournament Since 2020

PGA golfer Cameron Young carded an exceptionally rare round of 59 Saturday in the third round of the Travelers Championship. The feat vaulted him from a tie for 43rd place to the top of the leaderboard as he came off the 18th hole.

The 27-year-old had himself a round at Tornament Players Club (TPC) River Highlands not seen on the PGA tour since 2020 when then-rookie Scottie Scheffler shot a 12-under 59 at TPC Boston. Young’s score represents an 11-under for the round and gets him to -13 for the tournament, according to CBS Sports.

CAMERON YOUNG HAS DONE IT! 🙌🔥 FIRST ROUND OF 59 ON TOUR SINCE 2020! 📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/rMBtt60wSf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 22, 2024

While the round offers the Scarborough, New York native an opportunity to win the Travelers, he is currently being pursued by some very big names who remain on the course. One of them, ironically, is Scheffler, and another is PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele.

Even though it seems unlikely he’ll maintain his lead, Young can take time to reflect and celebrate a very rare feat in golf history. (RELATED: Injury Suffered By Police Officer Which Could Have Sent Scottie Scheffler To Jail Revealed)

Young took an unconventional path to such a low score, having hit only six out of 14 fairways during the spectacular round. Even so, he managed to throw darts at the green by hitting 15 out of 18 and promptly scrambling his way out of trouble on the remaining three.

The stats behind Cameron Young’s 59 📊 Fairways hit: 6/14

Greens in Regulation: 15/18

Scrambling: 3/3

Proximity: 27′ 10″

Putts: 24

Feet of putts made: 115′ 11″ pic.twitter.com/fGWOotD83W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2024

Speaking to reporters after the notable round, Young appeared to suggest he wasn’t anticipating greatness today.

“Woke up, would have preferred to go back to sleep,” he said. “Did exactly what I do every day coming to the golf course. Got a coffee, ate. Saw the physio.”

Cameron Young on his prep before shooting 59 “Woke up, would have preferred to go back to sleep…Didn’t feel particularly awesome. I chunked a few less on the range than I did yesterday…” pic.twitter.com/po2XB4UESE — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) June 22, 2024

“Went out there, warmed up. Didn’t feel particularly awesome.”

And yet, for one day, Young was “particularly awesome.”

Young also said once he got on the course he felt “very comfortable” and “things just started coming down close to the hole.”

Cameron Young’s interview following his 59 at the @TravelersChamppic.twitter.com/GJGIKLnRau — Golf On Tap (@OnTapGolf) June 22, 2024

His round marks the second sub-60 score to occur at TPC River Highlands — but it isn’t the lowest. Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, fired a 12-under 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Furyk’s score continues to be the lowest round in PGA Tour history. He also managed to card a 59 in the 2013 BMW Championship.

Three other 58s have been achieved on a professional golf course, with two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau hitting that number in an August 2023 LIV Golf League tournament.

Young, the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, will likely need a significant score under par to capture the Travelers Championship.

Something in the mid-60s — instead of sub-60 — might do it.