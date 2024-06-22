‘Callous And Heartless’: Rep. Pramila Jayapal Blasted For Allegedly Laughing At Coverage Of Migrant’s Assault On Teen

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal drew criticism over her reaction during an MSNBC interview Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

During her appearance on “The Reidout” with host Joy Reid, Jayapal appeared to laugh when discussing news outlets’ reporting on President Joe Biden’s June 18, 2024 executive action, according to the outlet. Jayapal’s reaction, specifically in response to the Fox News banner reading, “Migrant arrested for raping 13-year-old New York City girl,” drew criticism.

Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal laughs at news coverage of migrant who raped NYC 13-year-old girl https://t.co/4el6c0EOrW pic.twitter.com/4AcToJjFKL — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2024

The segment highlighted the perceived differences in reporting between MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. MSNBC and CNN were shown reporting on Biden’s announcement of legal protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens, while Fox News appeared to run a chyron about the arrest of Ecuadorian migrant Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, who is accused of a crime in Queens, New York. Inga-Landi allegedly confessed to recording his attack on a 13-year-old girl, the outlet reported.

“Ha! Yes,” Jayapal responded. “And so I think that’s a part of the problem,” Reid continued.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, criticized Jayapal’s response. (RELATED: ‘No One’s Been Worse Than Him’: Brian Kilmeade Pushes Wes Moore To Condemn Joe Biden’s Border Policy)

“Unfortunately, Ms. Jayapal’s callous and heartless response to these tragedies represents how many on the left, including in Washington, view those impacted by the Biden administration’s open borders,” Green told the New York Post.

“I wish lawmakers on the other side of the aisle would take this crisis seriously, and that starts with admitting that, thanks to President Biden and [Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas, many Americans are now rightfully afraid.”

Jayapal also advocated for allowing migrants who have entered the country illegally to be able to work more easily, citing low unemployment figures and a need to integrate long-standing undocumented residents into society, according to the New York Post. She noted the executive order would affect approximately 500,000 migrant spouses who, according to the White House, have lived in the U.S. for an average of 23 years.