Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Honored In New Forever Stamp Release

The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday former “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is being honored as part of a new Forever stamp release.

The announcement was made in honor of Trebek, the host of the iconic television quiz show for 37 seasons, as part of the show’s 60th Diamond Celebration. The Alex Trebek stamp release features a design mirroring the familiar “Jeopardy!” game board as a grid of 20 identical clue stamps. The stamp was available for pre-sale as of Friday, according to the release. The stamp will become available July 22, 2024, which would have been Trebek’s 84th birthday, current “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings noted as part of the announcement.

Each stamp poses the clue, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show ‘JEOPARDY!’ for 37 seasons,” with the answer, “Who is Alex Trebek?” printed upside down beneath it, the Postal Service release stated. The printed stamp sheet includes category headers and a photograph of Trebek. USPS art director Antonio Alcalá developed the design using photography from Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila, according to the release.

The first-day-of-issue event is scheduled for July 22, 2024, at 4 p.m. PST at John Calley Park, Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, the release stated. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature appearances by Michael Elston, the Secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, Ken Jennings and Jean Trebek, Alex’s widow. (RELATED: ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Announces New Host Amid Strikes)

Attendees are required to register in advance to gain access to the Sony Studios lot for the event, according to the release.

Trebek became a household name and a beloved television figure during his tenure on “Jeopardy!” Despite being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019, Trebek continued to host the show, according to CBS News. He passed away Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 80, leaving behind not only a record of over 8,200 episodes hosted along with six Daytime Emmys, but also a legacy celebrated by millions of fans around the world.