Justin Timberlake Breaks His Silence On DWI Arrest

After being arrested early Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, Justin Timberlake broke his silence Friday night in Chicago.

The famous singer addressed the incident during his first of two concerts in Chicago’s United Center four days after his arrest. Timberlake took the microphone between songs and spoke to fans about the Sag Harbor arrest.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights,” Timberlake said. “It’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here,” he said. Timberlake then took a huge bow toward the cheering audience.

“It’s been a tough week” – Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/rIp2LZpZHs — Zach Moss (@zachlmoss) June 22, 2024

Timberlake continued, making an emotional comment addressed directly to his fan base.

“I know I’m hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back,” he said.

The crowd roared and applauded him, showing their encouragement and support, video shows.

Court documents noted police stopped the famous singer at 12:37 a.m. after allegedly observing him driving though a stop sign, according to CBS News. Timberlake, who was reportedly driving a BMW at the time, allegedly failed to keep his vehicle on the right side of the road. He reportedly told police he drank “one martini” and was following his friends home, according to CBS News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Police claimed that, when speaking with Timberlake, they noted he was “in an intoxicated condition” and was presenting with “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, along with a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the outlet reported.

Court documents stated the singer “performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests” and refused three breath tests, according to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Timberlake’s mug shot was widely shared on social media before he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Tuesday morning. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Issues Statement As New Details Of The Star’s DWI Arrest Emerge)

Timberlake is expected to appear virtually for his July 26 court date, according to the outlet.

The famous singer is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” and is scheduled to play his second concert Saturday in Chicago.