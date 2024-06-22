Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Breaks His Silence On DWI Arrest

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

After being arrested early Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, Justin Timberlake broke his silence Friday night in Chicago.

The famous singer addressed the incident during his first of two concerts in Chicago’s United Center four days after his arrest. Timberlake took the microphone between songs and spoke to fans about the Sag Harbor arrest.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights,” Timberlake said. “It’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here,” he said. Timberlake then took a huge bow toward the cheering audience.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Timberlake continued, making an emotional comment addressed directly to his fan base.

“I know I’m hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back,” he said.

The crowd roared and applauded him, showing their encouragement and support, video shows.

SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

SAH HARBOR, NY – JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Court documents noted police stopped the famous singer at 12:37 a.m. after allegedly observing him driving though a stop sign, according to CBS News. Timberlake, who was reportedly driving a BMW at the time, allegedly failed to keep his vehicle on the right side of the road. He reportedly told police he drank “one martini” and was following his friends home, according to CBS News.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Police claimed that, when speaking with Timberlake, they noted he was “in an intoxicated condition” and was presenting with “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, along with a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the outlet reported.

Court documents stated the singer “performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests” and refused three breath tests, according to the outlet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Timberlake’s mug shot was widely shared on social media before he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Tuesday morning. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Issues Statement As New Details Of The Star’s DWI Arrest Emerge)

Timberlake is expected to appear virtually for his July 26 court date, according to the outlet.

The famous singer is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” and is scheduled to play his second concert Saturday in Chicago.