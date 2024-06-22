Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm Campaign Busses Of Dems Who Called For Ceasefire In Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed and vandalized the campaign buses of Democratic lawmakers who have been critical of Israel’s war effort against Hamas outside a rally on Saturday.

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, alongside Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, held a rally in the Bronx ahead of Tuesday’s New York primaries. A score of pro-Palestinian protesters graffitied the lawmakers’ buses as they attempted to leave the event, according to footage of the incident published on social media.

#NYC As AOC/Bernie/Bowman Bronx rally ended, protesters rushed to the campaign busses, defacing them with markers and stickers as they chanted “Intifada Intifada!” and “Genocide Joe has got to go!” Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/QRwOFKol3H — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 22, 2024

“If Bowman and the rest of them claim to be allies of the Palestinian people, the bare minimum is not endorsing the person we have been protesting against the last nine months and who has enabled the genocide of the people in Gaza,” Nerdeen Kiswani, a leader of the anti-Israel group Within Our Lifetime, told the New York Post.

The event, aimed to showcase Bowman amid his troubled reelection efforts, promoted the theme of “get out and vote,” according to the Post. Bowman and his colleagues spoke about their efforts to defend against Israeli-linked groups sending money into his opposition’s campaign.

However, the situation escalated when pro-Palestinian groups — already at the rally — began swarming the members’ buses as they prepared to leave. Video from the incident depicts protesters climbing over barricades and approaching the buses, screaming “genocide Joe” — referring to President Joe Biden — and “free Palestine,” among other chants.

A portion of the videos’ released on Saturday depict one of the Democratic congressional members’ buses graffitied as they attempted to leave. Arabic writing and stickers can be seen pasted along the bus as it scrambled to leave the event.

Bowman is struggling to keep pace in his primary race in New York. The latest poll from FiveThirtyEight showed Bowman receiving 31% support, compared to the 48% garnered by George Latimer, his chief Democratic opponent. Bowman has been scrutinized for pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol complex in September — which some suspect was to delay a floor vote — and for his anti-Israel views.

Bowman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

