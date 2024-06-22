Father Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Drown Children At Connecticut Beach

Authorities arrested a man Saturday for allegedly attempting to drown his own children at a West Haven, Connecticut beach, Fox News reported.

West Haven Police, responding to reports of “significant screaming,” intervened and rescued the children from drowning, according to Fox News. They arrested Romney Desronvil, 42, according to the outlet.

Father arrested on Connecticut beach after trying to drown own children: police https://t.co/ytfCt4Fh0L — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2024

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. when a patrolling police officer near the beach spotted a parked SUV and heard screams from the water, the outlet reported. The officer then reportedly found Desronvil with his two small children in Long Island Sound. As the officer approached, Desronvil retreated deeper into the water and shouted “stay back,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: River Sweeps Away, Kills Pair Of Young Siblings)

“It was obvious at this point that the male … was deliberately drowning his children,” according to the statement, Fox News reported. Officers and members of the West Shore Fire Department subsequently entered the water — with some using the department’s boat — to reach the children, who were reportedly nearly 100 yards from shore.

The children were successfully rescued and immediately taken to a local hospital where they were admitted to the intensive care unit, Fox News stated. The responding teams’ quick actions were vital in saving the children’s lives.

“It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children,” the police stated, Fox News reported.

The case has been transferred to the Detective Division, with more details anticipated as the investigation progresses, according to Fox News. Criminal charges against the father are pending, and local authorities are closely monitoring the case.