‘This Is All Retaliation’: Multiple Victims Shot During Repass At Chicago Salvation Army Center

Gunfire erupted Friday following a memorial service held at Salvation Army Cross Generations Worship and Community Center in Blue Island, Illinois, CBS News reported.

The memorial service was for Princess Jamya Bell, 19, who was shot and killed June 3 in Chicago, according to CBS News. Bell was reportedly an unintended victim of the shooting, which also claimed the life of an 18-year-old acquaintance.

The incident began when a vehicle approached the community center at approximately 3:30 p.m. and multiple gunmen opened fire towards the building hosting Bell’s service, according to the outlet.

One attendee, who reportedly had a concealed carry permit, returned fire, according to the outlet. Bell’s grandmother, Kenneth Allison, described the scene as “mayhem” while reflecting on the incident. (RELATED: Father Killed In Crash While Commemorating Daughter Fatally Shot In Murder-For-Hire Plot)

At least 3 shot during repass service at Salvation Army center in south Chicago suburbs https://t.co/NcwmlsbiLP pic.twitter.com/sA6gSFWcXS — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) June 22, 2024

“There’s a lot of young people, and they’re upset because my granddaughter — you know, they loved her — and then, of course, some of her friends are wanting revenge,” Allison added, CBS News reported. “So I guess this is all retaliation.”

The attack wounded four people, the outlet reported. Authorities transported two victims to area hospitals with minor injuries; a third victim sustained critical injuries, according to the outlet. A fourth individual, also wounded, reportedly self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital. Authorities are still confirming the exact circumstances of their involvement, according to the outlet.

As police continued their investigation into the night, they detained a man possibly connected to the shooting, according to CBS News. Details about charges or the full scope of the incident remain unclear, according to the outlet.