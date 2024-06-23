1,300 Estimated Dead In Annual Pilgrimage Abroad: Report

An estimated 1,301 people have died during this year’s Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Hajj, due to sweltering temperatures at the Saudi Arabia holy site, CNN reported Sunday, citing Saudi officials.

“The health system addressed numerous cases of heat stress this year, with some individuals still under care. Regrettably, the number of mortalities reached 1,301,” CNN reported, citing a statement by Saudi government officials. One of Islam’s most significant rites of passage, the pilgrimage is mandatory for all financially and physically able Muslims at least once in their lives.

The pilgrimage is an annual five-day journey for Muslims heading to the holy city of Mecca, which at times has seen over two million people in attendance, according to the Associated Press.

While temperatures have been high before, the holy city hit record-setting numbers Monday, reaching a reported 125 degrees Fahrenheit, CNN reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Two Separate Travelers Go Missing In Hot Tourist Destination After Authorities Find Body Days Earlier)

Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel confirmed an estimated 83% of the deaths were from unauthorized pilgrims taking part in the pilgrimage walking in high temperatures, the outlet reported. Of the deceased, more than 660 were reportedly Egyptians, though the official count among them is 31, according to the outlet.

Ninety-five pilgrims were being treated at hospitals, and some had to be airlifted, the AP reported, citing Al-Jalajel.

Along with the heatwave, some officials blamed the issue of the high death toll on the number of unofficial pilgrimages, according to CNN. Saudi Arabia requires pilgrims to obtain one of the 1.8 million available licenses to legally enter Mecca, costing up to several thousand U.S. dollars, the outlet reported. Pilgrims without licenses reportedly don’t travel in chartered tour buses with access to air conditioning, food or water.

Officials noted the “lack of personal information,” possibly due to the nature of unauthorized travel, is complicating the identification process and, thereby, the official death toll, according to the outlet.

“Identification completed, despite the initial lack of personal information or identification documents. Proper processes were followed for identification, burial, and honoring the deceased, with death certificates provided,” the Saudi government statement said, according to CNN.