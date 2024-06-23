‘It’s A Crazy World’: Trump Addresses Evangelicals, Repeats Support For Displaying Ten Commandments In Schools

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addressed evangelicals and faith-minded voters Saturday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.

The crowd broke out into “U-S-A” chants as soon as Trump took the stage. Trump told the audience they “cannot afford to sit on the sidelines” and to “go and vote, Christians, please!” according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Gonna Call Me A Book Burner On TV’: CNN Pundit Explodes At James Carville)



Crowds are chanting USA! USA! USA! When President Trump takes the stage of the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference! 🇺🇸 The People’s President! Bring back the Ten Commandments in all 50 states!pic.twitter.com/YWFY4KwP2E — AJ Huber (@Huberton) June 22, 2024

During his remarks, Trump repeated his support for displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools. This follows Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signing a universal school choice bill into law Wednesday, which includes a provision making the state the first to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Trump then spoke about Democrats who oppose the Ten Commandments being displayed in schools.

“Who likes the Ten Commandments going up in the schools?” Trump asked, prompting the audience to erupt with cheers and applause. “They think it’s such a bad thing. I said, ‘Thou shall.’ I mean, has anybody read this? Incredible stuff. It’s just incredible. They don’t want it to go up. It’s a crazy world.”

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Who likes The Ten Commandments going up in schools? Has anybody read the thou shalt not steal? I mean has anybody read this incredible stuff?”

pic.twitter.com/FGyUExbKuA — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) June 22, 2024

Other Republican speakers at the Conference included Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Trump took to social media earlier Friday to express his support for the Ten Commandments soon after the Louisiana bill was signed.

“I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG??? THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

After delivering his remarks in D.C., Trump held a rally in Philadelphia. The Republican candidate visited Tony and Nick’s Steak before taking the stage, signing merchandise and posing for pictures with supporters, who he embraced as “his people.”

“These are my people! These people built America!” pic.twitter.com/AILbuQEvFg — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024

MUST WATCH: Young supporter brought to tears meeting President Trump! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6NCSJ6K6rH — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024

President Trump signs his gold sneakers for Philadelphia Law Enforcement Officers! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zyzFBnCvo5 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 23, 2024

Social media circulated video of Trump’s interaction with a young boy dressed as Trump who was reportedly “brought to tears,” according to Trump’s deputy director of communications, Margo Martin. Trump was also recorded signing gold campaign sneakers for law enforcement officers begore he departed on “Trump Force One.”