At Least 7 Dead In Gunmen Attack On Russian Church, Synagogue

A synagogue and church in south Russia were attacked by gunmen Sunday afternoon, leaving at least six police officers and one priest dead, CNN reported.

The attacks in the city of Derbent in Russia’s southernmost Dagestan province were reportedly coordinated hits, according to CNN. While it is unclear if the hits on the two religious locations occurred at the same time, video footage posted online appears to show horrifying moments fron the incident. (RELATED: Video Shows Putin, Kim Jong Un Cruising Around In Special Limo)

There’s an ongoing terror attack unfolding in Russia’s Dagestan region. Gunmen wearing all black opened fire on an orthodox church and synagogue in the region. The gunmen are also engaging police officers nearby. Local reports indicate 5 police officers are dead, 9… pic.twitter.com/ibCNVM4xSb — Real News No Bullshit (@NewsNotBs) June 23, 2024

Footage from police involved in the shootout pic.twitter.com/J9dHKgZHzn — Real News No Bullshit (@NewsNotBs) June 23, 2024

Priests at the scene of the attack reportedly locked themselves in the church, but one other priest had his throat slit and the church’s pistol-armed security guard was shot, Dagestan Public Monitoring Commission Chairman Shamil Khadulaev confirmed to CNN.

“According to the information I received, Father Nikolay was killed in the church in Derbent, they slit his throat. He was 66 years old and very ill,” Khadulaev told the outlet.

At the same city’s synagogue, images circulated apparently showing the building in flames. Gunfire from a reported shootout with Russian police could be heard in other video clips posted online.

BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Suspected terrorist attack against an Orthodox Church and Jewish Synagogue in Russia’s Dagestan region. pic.twitter.com/tWwXTJRfrU — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 23, 2024

A third location was reportedly hit by gunmen in the city of Makhachkala, two hours north of Derbent, where a police traffic post came under fire, according to CNN. Twelve officers were injured; however, it is unclear in which location officers were hit, the outlet reported, citing local authorities.

The Israeli foreign ministry weighed in on the incident, claiming a second synagogue was hit in Makhachkala and calling the incidents a “a combined attack,” CNN reported.

“The synagogue in Derbent was set on fire and burned to the ground. Local guards were killed. The synagogue in Makhachkala was attacked by gunfire, there are no further details,” a statement read, according to CNN.

“As far as is known, there were no worshipers in the synagogues at the time of the attack, and there are no known casualties from the Jewish community.”

Two of the gunmen were reportedly confirmed to have been killed during the incident by authorities, but their identities have not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported.