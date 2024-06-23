Protesters Storm The 18th Green During Pivotal Moment In Golf Tournament, Appear To Throw Smoke, Powder

Climate protesters stormed the 18th green of 2024 Travelers Championship Golf Tournament on Sunday, attempting to spread an orange substance and running from authorities, video appears to show.

As the final group was seen lining up for putts at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) River Highlands, six activists — reportedly from Extinction Rebellion, a United Kingdom-founded climate group — began to storm the area of play, causing a chaotic scene. Smoke bombs that released what appeared to be orange powder were reportedly thrown onto the field, as some activists wearing the Extinction Rebellion logo on their shirts could be seen. (RELATED: Golfer Accomplishes Rare Feat During PGA Tournament)

Golfers Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim were reportedly on the field at the time of the incident, watching the protesters storm by as authorities ran after them. Video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) appears to show a sea of officials tackling and body slamming activists to the ground within seconds of the incident’s beginning.

#BREAKING Climate Activists from Extinction Rebellion Set off Smoke Bombs as they STORM THE GREEN at the 18th Hole of the PGA Tour as SCOTTIE SCHEFFLERS was finishing his game. pic.twitter.com/jDV3hURz5F — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 23, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Climate activists throw smoke grenades and spray paint as they storm the green at the 18th hole of the PGA Tour Travelers Championship⁰

📌#Cromwell | #Connecticut⁰⁰Just Moments ago, Just Stop Oil protesters climate activists, ran with spray paint and threw smoke… pic.twitter.com/FPuVCHtB8A — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 23, 2024

Due to the incident, a delay was called for the tournament as course officials attempted to restore the tournament to normal play, according to Golf Digest. During the clean-up, the golf crowd could be heard chanting “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A,” video posted online shows.

Climate terrorists charge and vandalize the 18th hole at the Travelers PGA Championship. Get immediately bodied by the police. Crowd breaks out into a chant of “USA!” The country’s healing. pic.twitter.com/hIIEfVVVXb — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) June 23, 2024

The match between Scheffler and Kim eventually resumed, with officials cutting a new pin position away from the mess the activists made, the outlet reported.