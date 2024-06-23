MTV ‘Real World’ Star Sarah Becker Dies By Suicide At 52

“The Real World: Miami” star Sarah Becker, 52, died by suicide at her Illinois home, TMZ reported Sunday, citing family.

The MTV reality star moved to Illinois in 2023 to take care of her ailing mother and sister, but had plans to return to California soon, according to TMZ.

Becker’s struggle with mental health issues had reportedly intensified, exacerbated by her caregiving responsibilities and a recent skateboarding accident, according to TMZ. Her family described her as a selfless individual who consistently prioritized the needs of others above her own, the outlet reported

Becker rose to fame in 1996 during the fifth season of “The Real World,” which was set in Miami. At the time, she was a 25-year-old from La Jolla, California working in the comic book industry, TMZ reported. She reportedly became a fan favorite after bringing a puppy back to the house during the show’s 13th episode. That season of “The Real World” was notable for introducing a season-long task for the cast, which involved starting a business with a $50,000 budget, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I Hung Myself’: Actor Alan Ritchson Describes Suicide Attempt)

Friends of the former reality star took to social media to mourn her death, which reportedly occurred early the previous week.

“Sarah Becker was made of pure sunshine… Full of energy and positivity, you couldn’t help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs,” one alleged friend wrote.

Another alleged friend shared Becker’s final Facebook post from June 14, 2024, in which she requested dentist recommendations from her friends.

“I do find it fitting that this was her last FB post. Sarah LOVED going to the dentist more than anyone I’ve ever known,” one of her alleged friends claimed.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org.