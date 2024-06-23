‘We Actually Play Live’: Foo Fighters’s Dave Grohl Appears To Take Swipe At Taylor Swift During London Concert

Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe Saturday at Taylor Swift during the band’s concert at London Stadium.

The concert occurred simultaneously as Swift’s Eras Tour was happening at nearby Wembley Stadium. Grohl referred to the Foo Fighters’s own tour as the “Errors Tour,” poking fun at the band’s long history of performances and occasional missteps, as seen on the video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl implies that Taylor Swift doesn’t play live during the band’s show in London: “We like to call our tour the Errors Tour […] because we actually play live” pic.twitter.com/O2FTdgGw8C — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2024

“We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple,” Grohl told the audience. “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.” (RELATED: Video Shows Taylor Swift Light Own Apartment On Fire During Songwriting Session)

Grohl previously expressed admiration for Swift during the 2015 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, according to the BBC. The lead vocalist paid homage to Swift by dedicating the song “Congregation” from the band’s latest album, which was inspired by Swift’s hometown of Nashville.

“I’m officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I’m all about Swift,” Grohl said at the U.K. music festival, the BBC reported. “To my opening band, Taylor Swift. Taylor and the Swifts.”