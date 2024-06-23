Editorial

If You Thought Shaq Couldn’t Get Any Cooler, He Just Did By DJ’ing A Concert After A Cleveland Guardians Game

BLOG
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Shaquille O'Neal speaks before Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Wait … Shaq does concerts in the summers?

Apparently that’s the case.

Once the NBA season closes out, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has fun with another love of his: music. During the summers, Shaq tours different cities as “DJ Diesel,” and this isn’t the same hooper/rapper you’re used to (he sold millions of records as a platinum artist) — he dabbles in house music and EDM nowadays. He’s even on the record claiming he vibes with the energy of those particular crowds. (RELATED: Celtics’ Al Horford Celebrates Winning NBA Championship By … Working In Fast Food?)

O’Neal has performed at festivals and residencies in Las Vegas, and now here we are with MLB games after the fact. Following Saturday night’s game between the Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland (which the Guards won, 6-3), Shaq hyped up the crowd by performing on the field.

And boy, oh boy, what a sight it was.

WATCH:

Shaq: forever one of the coolest dudes in sports history.