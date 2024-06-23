If You Thought Shaq Couldn’t Get Any Cooler, He Just Did By DJ’ing A Concert After A Cleveland Guardians Game

Wait … Shaq does concerts in the summers?

Apparently that’s the case.

Once the NBA season closes out, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has fun with another love of his: music. During the summers, Shaq tours different cities as “DJ Diesel,” and this isn’t the same hooper/rapper you’re used to (he sold millions of records as a platinum artist) — he dabbles in house music and EDM nowadays. He’s even on the record claiming he vibes with the energy of those particular crowds. (RELATED: Celtics’ Al Horford Celebrates Winning NBA Championship By … Working In Fast Food?)

O’Neal has performed at festivals and residencies in Las Vegas, and now here we are with MLB games after the fact. Following Saturday night’s game between the Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland (which the Guards won, 6-3), Shaq hyped up the crowd by performing on the field.

And boy, oh boy, what a sight it was.

WATCH:

The #Guardians celebrate their win today on stage with Shaq, who hypes up the crowd by asking about the World Series. “If we make it to the World Series I’ll come back god damn it!” pic.twitter.com/kEHAvEVFeW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 22, 2024

“tHeirS nOtHiNg tO Do iN ClEvElaNd” Literally Shaq DJ’ing after the Guardians game #ForTheLand

pic.twitter.com/g4MVyNRxqT — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 23, 2024

File this under things I didn’t know I absolutely needed to witness: Triston McKenzie sings Kelly Clarkson while jamming with Shaq in front of a crowded ballpark. What is that sentence? pic.twitter.com/WxPPNtYDYT — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) June 22, 2024

Triston McKenzie singing Kelly Clarkson on stage with Shaquille O’Neal performing as DJ Diesel after a #Guardians win at Progressive Field. pic.twitter.com/U4H5vfTGfS — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 23, 2024

The 2024 Cleveland Guardians, everyone I love this baseball team with my entire heart pic.twitter.com/yTLFQCXi6I — Bryce wants YOU to #VoteGuards (@mlbeuphoria) June 23, 2024

Shaq: forever one of the coolest dudes in sports history.