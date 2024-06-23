Hundreds Of Silver Coins From 300-Year-Old Shipwreck Recovered By Treasure Hunting Team

Treasure hunters recovered a big score in Florida after finding hundreds of silver coins as part of a shipwreck dating back 300 years, according to Fox 35.

The treasure hunters discovered the impressive find in a ship from the early 1700s which sunk during a hurricane, according to Fox 35.

“It was kind of numbing in a way, you know. You don’t expect that. You always hope for it, but you never expect it,” said Grant Gitschlag, who participated in the expedition.

Sal Guttuso, who oversaw the operation found out the divers had possibly hit pay dirt when he received a text message from the team letting him know they might have found something valuable.

"We're getting into something really good," he said.

Brevard treasure hunters made a big find off Florida’s coast! 200+ silver coins are back on land after they sunk more than 300 years ago on ships headed for Spain. On @fox35orlando – hear from the hunters who made the discovery and what’s next for the treasure! 🌟🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/cxGeBWuDKz — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) June 21, 2024

It is extremely rare to find anything of value on ships from that time period because others have already searched through them, according to the outlet. The quantity of coins was a particularly noteworthy aspect of this story.

“To get this kind of quantity in a period of a couple of days, is a very exciting start,” Gitschlag said.

The discovery comes after the team was reportedly searching for treasure in the area. The coins are set to go through a cleaning process after having been submerged for three centuries, the outlet reported.

“You know, the treasure doesn’t grow back. Every piece you take out, that’s one less piece to find,” Gitschlag said.