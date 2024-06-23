This Is So Florida: USF Uses A Huge Row Of Lamborghinis To Lure Football Recruits

This is how we do it in the Sunshine State, ladies and gentlemen!

With the name, image and likeness (NIL) era in full swing thanks to the NCAA finally normalizing the wild, wild west effect, the blatancy of multi-millionaire student-athletes is becoming more, well, blatant. And it’s not just the kids getting more blunt with their actions, so are universities with their athletic programs, using big-money and flash-and-dash tactics to bring in high school recruits.

The University of South Florida (USF) is no different … because of course they aren’t being in the F-L-A. (RELATED: SMU Brings In $159 Million To Their Athletic Program Like It’s Their Glory Days)

Recently, the Bulls hosted 18 football recruits, with five already being committed to the program, according to On3. And in such a luxurious fashion, they threw their shots at the remaining 13 by setting up a huge row of Lamborghinis, doing so at a photoshoot on the Raymond James Stadium field — where the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers play.

And to make the whole scene even more swagged out, you had drip music blasting in the background.

WATCH:

If you’re an 18-year-old college kid who is getting recruited to play college football and getting paid millions of dollars to do it, what’s not to love about this scene?

I see a lot of people making fun of the field and how it looks, but ignorance is being shown on the matter, not understanding that Raymond James is where the Bucs play and the field is most likely undergoing offseason maintenance.

I get that, so all I’m seeing is “CHA-CHING!!” and where do I sign?