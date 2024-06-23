Jazz’s Talen Horton-Tucker Allegedly Gets Los Angeles Home Broken Into, Robbed Of $170,000 Worth Of Jewelry: REPORT

Talen got slimed, damn.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker had his home in Los Angeles allegedly broken into, with an incredible worth of jewelry being stolen from him.

According to a report from TMZ, Horton-Tucker had $170,000 in jewelry taken from his house after it was broken into recently. The basketball star was not home at the time of the robbery, with some of it being caught on camera and one suspect being identified. (RELATED: If You Thought Shaq Couldn’t Get Any Cooler, He Just Did By DJ’ing A Concert After A Cleveland Guardians Game)

Horton-Tucker was a Los Angeles Laker from 2019-22 prior to becoming a member of the Jazz.

An arrest has not yet been made, however, footage shows the burglar escaping out of the back of Horton-Tucker’s residence through a fence. Police were alerted of the incident by a house sitter, per TMZ.

Horton-Tucker has a championship ring from his time in Los Angeles, winning it in 2020.

