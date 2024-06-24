Video Shows Ben Affleck Reaming Photographers For Allegedly Endangering His Safety

Newly released video showed famous actor Ben Affleck reaming the paparazzi for allegedly endangering his safety while he was leaving the home he shares with Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills, Saturday night.

The star lost his cool as he faced-off against the photographers that were taking a number of images of him with their cameras. Affleck was surrounded by the paparazzi that seemed to be waiting for him at the bottom of the hill, as he exited the residence on his own, according to TMZ.

The photographers could be seen snapping photos frantically when they spotted Affleck’s vehicle, which proved to be annoying for the star. He drove past the photographers, then stopped his vehicle, exited and unleashed on them.

“Don’t flash your lights while someone’s driving down the driveway!” he shouted at the camera men.

Affleck gave the paparazzi a piece of his mind.

“Don’t do that!” he shouted. “That’s dangerous!”

The famous actor explained how difficult it was for him to drive his car through the lights from the flash. The male photographer attempted to explain himself but Affleck wasn’t interested in hearing what he had to say.

“You don’t even know if that’s me — you’ll cause an accident!” Affleck said as he scolded the camera men.

The actor then crossed the street and walked toward another group of photographers that were attempting to capture images from another angle, and he gave them a piece of his mind.

“Stop, man! Its dangerous what you guys are doing do, you understand? I can’t see!” Affleck said.

“Jesus Christ!” he mumbled as he walked toward his vehicle.

Affleck decided he wasn’t finished giving them shit, and turned around to unleash on the paparazzi some more.

“You’re gonna get somebody hurt doing this shit!” he shouted at them.

The actor explained how their apparent behavior could potentially pose a danger to his family as well. (RELATED: Bodycam Shows Gisele Bündchen Heavily Sobbing Due To Paparazzi Allegedly ‘Stalking’ Her: ‘I Just Wanna Live My Life’)

“My daughter’s coming down here. If you flash the lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?” Affleck said.

The famous actor drove away, leaving the stunned photographers standing on the side of the road. They did not pursue any further photo-taking as Affleck drove away.