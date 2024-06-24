Newest Biden Comms Staffer Forced Into Damage Control After Past Anti-Police, Anti-Capitalist Posts Surface

The White House’s newest communications staffer was forced into damage control after social media posts from his past resurfaced.

Terry Cherry, the new associate communications director at the White House, came under fire after a Fox News report Friday detailing his social media posts from 2014-2017 in which he called to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and attacked the nation’s police forces. Cherry responded to the posts in a Sunday tweet, saying that previous social media posts are not reflective of his current views. (RELATED: Biden’s Public Decline Tests Limits Of White House Spin Operation)

“Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration’s agenda – and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies,” Cherry wrote.

Screenshots of Cherry’s previous social media posts were circulating on Twitter which led to the scrutiny, The Hill reported.

“Police = slave patrols. Voter ID = poll taxes. #NAACPBombing = KKK bombings. Neither slavery nor Jim Crow WERE THAT LONG AGO. We just evolved,” some of the screenshots reportedly read. The outlet could not verify the now deleted posts.

In 2014, Cherry voiced his support for Palestine during the Gaza war after Hamas, a terrorist organization, had attacked Israel, Fox News reported in 2023.

“Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine — no shame and f— your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine,” Cherry wrote in a tweet, Fox News reported.

Cherry also wrote in a 2017 social media post that Republicans were focused on “white grievance politics,” the outlet reported.

“The Tea Party was never about the debt/deficit but about racism and white grievance politics,” another post read, according to the outlet.

“We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team,” White House deputy Andrew Bates told Fox News.