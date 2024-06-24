Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Announces His Son Tragically Died By Suicide

Legendary boxer, Roy Jones Jr. shared a heartbreaking message on social media, Monday, revealing that his son took his own life.

“Unfortunately my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones Jr. wrote to his Instagram page. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.” he said. The boxing champion went on to share an emotional sentiment with his 953,000 fans and followers. “I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life,” he said.

Jones Jr. continued by sharing a few words about the grief that his family is struggling to work through after the sudden, devastating loss of his child.

“God gives it and God should be the one to take it away,” he wrote in his short social media post.

He then asked for space to grieve.

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support,” he said in his statement.

DeAndre was the youngest of Jones Jr’s three children, according to The Mirror.

The world champion boxer and his wife Natlyn, Jones Jr. did not provide any further details surrounding the circumstances of DeAndre’s death.

Fans, friends and loved ones are paying tribute to the famous boxer’s son by sharing memories and condolences on social media.

Funeral arrangements have not been made publicly available. (RELATED: Mike Tyson And Bobby Brown Help One Another Through The Deep Pain Of Losing A Child)

This story continues to develop, and updates will follow as they become available.

DeAndre was 32 years old at the time of his death.