Pretty Much What You’d Expect: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Reportedly Decided On Kenny Atkinson As Their Next Head Coach

Because of course the Cavs would hire a head coach that leaves you like, “who?”

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is being hired as the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a Monday report from ESPN.

Both Atkinson and the Cavaliers have already begun to construct a contract, with a finalized deal expected to be right around the corner, per the four-letter network. (RELATED: Talen Horton-Tucker’s Los Angeles Home Allegedly Broken Into, Robbed Of $170,000 Worth Of Jewelry: REPORT)

Prior to deciding on Atkinson, Cleveland‘s final two choices were obviously the Warriors assistant and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego, according to the outlet. Working with now Detroit Pistons president Trajan Langdon during his time with the Pelicans, Borrego is now expected to be involved as a “prominent candidate” in Detroit’s hunt for a head coach, per ESPN.

The top assistant over at Golden State, Atkinson is now tasked with progressing a team that has 99 regular-season wins and an appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals in the last two campaigns.

ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach and sides are working on a contract that’s expected to be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/x60kBtvQDQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

This is one hell of a gamble from Kenny Atkinson.

Yeah, he’s gonna have talent such as Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. He’ll be able to develop Evan Mobley, but what’s gonna happen with Donovan Mitchell?

He’s only got one more year on his contract before he can opt out, so if Cleveland doesn’t get an extension done, this whole thing could blow up in Atkinson’s face.

But hey, I guess it’s like the old quote goes: “No risk, no reward.”