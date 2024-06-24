CNN Host Presses Dem Senator On Polls Showing Trump Blowing Biden Out Of The Water On Key Issues

CNN host Sara Sidner pressed Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Monday over polling that shows an edge for former President Donald Trump on top issues.

Sidner referred to polls from Fox News, Quinnipiac and Marquette that show Trump’s lead on the economy ranging from 5% to 21%, and his lead on handling immigration at approximately 11%. Klobuchar dismissed the polling, saying instead that Biden has been “gaining strength.” (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Flabbergasted After Dem Claims Biden’s Failure To ‘Boast’ About Economy Is Cause Of Poor Polling)

“Recent polling shows it’s not abortion rights, actually, it’s inflation, the economy and immigration that really tops Americans concerns. Americans polled say, when you look at them, it is Trump, not Biden, that is better at dealing with these two issues, that is an aggregate of polls,” Sidner told Klobuchar. “You see the Fox News, Quinnipiac and Marquette poll, the same thing goes when it comes to immigration. How do you think Biden can convince the public that he is the one that can handle these two issues? We’ll start with inflation, we’ll start with the economy where people are feeling like they cannot afford what they used to be able to afford.”

WATCH:

CNN Host Grills Dem Senator On Polls Showing Trump Blowing Biden Out Of The Water On Key Issues pic.twitter.com/BaeyxyasBC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2024

“Okay, first on polls, I have seen a number of polls showing Joe Biden gaining strength right now, so let’s put that aside because you have one poll after a poll,” Klobuchar claimed. “On the economy, you’re going to see a president that’s been leading on the national stage, someone who’s taken us through the most difficult time, the pandemic, when so many people were out of work, getting that vaccine out there to make sure that people had their health care.”

Klobuchar also argues that Biden has “clearly leaned into” the immigration issue.

“He wants those emergency powers to close down the border,” she said. “What happened? We were about to pass that in Congress and Donald Trump weighs in and says, ‘no, no, no, don’t do that,’ and you can see the results.”

Biden currently trails former President Donald Trump by 0.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls. Trump’s lead grows to 2.2% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

