The Daily Ballers cruised to an easy win in Week 3 of the Think Tank Softball League, defeating the Soros-funded Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) by a score of 26-13.

The game began as a defensive struggle, with the Callers scratching out to a 3-1 lead going into the 4th inning. White House Correspondent Reagan Reese made several outstanding defensive plays in the outfield, including a top-10 worthy diving catch, while former Traveling Ad Salesman Jake Berube turned a nice solo double play at shortstop.

The Callers then blew the game open to extend their lead thanks to hard hit balls from the likes of Editor Luis “Hispanic “Mexican “Big Lou” Moss” Titanic” Ramirez, newly-hired Daily Caller News Foundation Reporting Fellow Wallace White and Visiting Sporting Fellow Josie Gallagher. Still, the Lockheed Martin-backed CSIS punched back with some seeing-eye singles and bloopers into the outfield, and the score tightened up to 16-13 heading into the decisive 7th inning.

Both CSIS and MEI receive significant Saudi funding and are transparent about it on their respective websites. Seems relevant to pass this fact along to readers when quoting experts from these institutions in an article on US-Saudi policy. https://t.co/mgzB3jYGrs — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) June 17, 2024

Berube led off the 7th with a solo home run to give the Callers some cushion, and then 9 more runs would be brought around for the biggest inning of the season, capped off by a three-run blast from Chief Fact-Checker Elias Atienza. Visiting Sporting Fellows Breccan Thies and “Big G” Gabe Kaminsky also added hits to the rally. (RELATED: Daily Caller Rallies Late To Vanquish Leadership Institute In Softball Season Opener)

The Callers improved to 2-1 with the win and will take on Democracy International this week.