Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Reportedly ‘Fed Up’ With Owner Jerry Jones, And I Think We All Saw This Coming

Because of course there’s this kind of drama in Big D …

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly not happy with the organization’s hierarchy, in particular with owner Jerry Jones for not respecting his leadership. (RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders Introduce An Epic Way To Tailgate, But It’s Reportedly Going To Cost You Some Serious Coin)

According to a report from Go Long’s Tyler Dunne:

“He’s doing it the best he can,” said a former Dallas personnel member recently. “Some of the people I’ve talked to have said that he’s getting fed up with it a little bit. It’s hard. I feel bad for [quarterback] Dak [Prescott]. I think Dak’s a really good quarterback who is capable of taking a team to the Super Bowl. He’s got to overcome a lot of things.”

Dunne’s report highlights that “current players are more concerned about Jerry Jones than their own head coach,” which high-ranked Cowboys officials indicated, and that “ownership can undermine the head coach at any moment,” according to Yahoo Sports.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is reportedly beginning to get “fed up” with Owner Jerry Jones, @TyDunne has heard “McCarthy’s doing it the best he can. Some of the people I’ve talked to have said that he’s getting fed up with it a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/0VUbgAflry — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) June 23, 2024

What?! Drama in Dallas?!?!? You don’t say!

Considering the amount that has popped off within that organization for decades now, is anybody really shocked at this report?

Hell, I’m surprised it didn’t come earlier.