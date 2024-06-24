Eddie Murphy Gives Update On Long-Awaited ‘Shrek 5’ Film, Announces ‘Donkey’ Spin-Off

Famous actor and comedian Eddie Murphy teased fans with new information on the upcoming release of “Shrek 5” and also dished some dirt about a “Donkey” spin-off.

Murphy announced the long-awaited “Shrek 5” is currently in production, according to a recent interview with Collider. Fans have waited a full 15 years since the last “Shrek” movie was released, and this year marks the 23rd year since the very first film from the franchise was released. “We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago,” Murphy told Collider.” I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” he said. There’s no official release date on the horizon, but judging by Murphy’s response, it seems the movie is in its final stages and will be slated for release soon.

“Shrek” fans now have something to look forward to, with the promise that all the favorite characters will soon make a reappearance with a new plot line and a series of fun, new adventures.

Murphy also teased the return of the beloved and hysterical Donkey character, in a whole new light. “Shrek” fans can delight in the return of the fabulously funny Donkey in his very own standalone film. Murphy dropped the news that a movie centering around Donkey is also in the works, according to Collider. New dimensions of the character will be revealed as he journeys through his own adventures.

“Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie,” Murphy said. “We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey.”

The famous actor confirmed he is not filming both movies at the same time, but they're both in motion with more news to come.

“I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next,” Murphy told Collider.

The countdown to more laughter begins, as fans await further information following this double-announcement.