Former Wresting Star Arrested During Violent Gas Station Stabbing: REPORT

Police arrested former wrestling star and WCW Tag Team Champion winner 2 Cold Scorpio on June 15, for allegedly violently stabbing a man during an altercation at a gas station, according to TMZ.

The wrestler, whose real name is Charles Scaggs, was working as a security guard at the location at the time, and claimed he acted in self-defense. Court documents said the violent, bloody attack unfolded at 3:40 am at a Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Missouri, according to TMZ.

Scaggs said a man lit a cigarette inside the establishment and he proceeded to engage with him to have it put out. The victim of the attack said he did not light up the smoke inside the store, and thought it was put out before he entered the building, but it may not have been, according to TMZ. Matters escalated, and Scaggs reportedly stabbed the victim. He was arrested and now faces two felony charges — one count of first-degree assault, and one count of armed criminal action, according to TMZ.

Former ECW Wrestler, 2 Cold Scorpio was arrested for stabbing a man during a gas station fight, which he claims he was acting in self defence. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/0HKb9hWcHC — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) June 24, 2024

Scaggs said the man shouted, “Fuck you, the fuck you gonna do?” when he told him to put out the cigarette. He said the man then threatened him, and they both made their way outside of the store while exchanging words. The wrestler said the man tried to grapple with him, and he told authorities that he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in self-defense. He said the altercation went on for several moments, during which time he stabbed the man multiple times, according to TMZ.

Police said they found the victim laying on the ground in his own blood when they arrived on-scene. They reported he was bleeding from his head, chest, buttocks, legs, and abdomen, and was rushed to hospital while going in and out of consciousness, according to TMZ.

Court records showed that investigators spoke with the victim at a medical facility later in the day, and he pointed to Scaggs as being the aggressor in the altercation.

58 year old 2 Cold Scorpio hitting a PERFECT Moonsault last night 💯 pic.twitter.com/EDcDnZxKFR — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 21, 2024

Scaggs made bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s due back in court in July. (RELATED: ‘Hawaii 5-0’ Star Taylor Wily Dead At 56)

Scaggs wrestled as 2 Cold Scorpio as well as Flash Funk, and held a number of championship belts. He began his professional wrestling career in 1985 and wrestled for the WWE.

There was no further information provided on the nature of the victim’s injuries.