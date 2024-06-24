Fulcrum Aesthetics: Staff Experience Day Enhances Patient Satisfaction

At Fulcrum Aesthetics in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, education and training are at the heart of delivering exceptional aesthetic services. One of their standout initiatives is the Staff Experience Day, where every team member, regardless of their role, has the opportunity to experience the procedures offered. This firsthand knowledge allows them to make better recommendations, ultimately enhancing patient satisfaction.

Fulcrum Aesthetics is co-owned by Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner Brittony Croasdell and her husband, Dr. David Hill, a prominent plastic surgeon. Together, they lead a team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing top-tier aesthetic services responsibly. Their emphasis on education ensures that patients are well-informed about their treatments.

Brittony Croasdell is a respected nurse practitioner with extensive expertise in aesthetic medicine. She holds numerous board certifications, including from the International Plastic Surgical Nursing Board (INPS). With a background in emergency room work, Croasdell excels in complication management and has published several peer-reviewed articles on the subject. Dr. David Hill brings extensive procedural experience, having trained in both plastic and general surgery, which provides him with a deep understanding of the body’s healing processes and a vast repertoire of surgical techniques.

The team at Fulcrum Aesthetics includes nine specialists, from registered nurses and nurse practitioners to medical assistants and licensed aestheticians. An efficient front-of-house staff manages the business side. All team members participate in the quarterly Staff Experience Day, where they undergo the clinic’s procedures to gain firsthand understanding of the patient experience. This practice enhances staff knowledge and empathy and demonstrates the safety and effectiveness of the treatments.

Hill and Croasdell also participate, often performing procedures on each other. “Brittony’s done my filler and tox,” Dr. Hill mentions. “We haven’t done more invasive procedures on each other yet, but some of our staff have, which keeps everyone current on available surgeries and techniques.” Brittony shares, “I did a couple of our facials today, including our signature Tailored Glow facial and broad-band light therapy. David injected me with Sculptra and Botox a couple of months ago.”

This hands-on training approach is distinctive in the field of aesthetics. Fulcrum adds its own spin on the experience by providing treatments in a calming space with a relaxing atmosphere. “This space we’ve created is unique in both how it looks and feels,” Hill explains. “We have arched hallways and natural, neutral, and earthy tones throughout combined with luxury touches.” The clinic’s unique atmosphere, with its custom scent developed with an award-winning scent designer and carefully chosen decor, contributes significantly to the overall patient experience. Hill notes, “Our goal was to create a space that feels as relaxing as a spa while maintaining the highest standards of medical safety.” This thoughtful design ensures that patients feel comfortable and secure, enhancing their overall satisfaction, and is something Fulcrum Aesthetics has become known for.

Fulcrum Aesthetics runs with a strong emphasis on education and responsible practices. Their team offers a range of procedures, from non-invasive treatments to surgical interventions, using the latest technologies and techniques. They prioritize continuous education and ethical practices, ensuring every procedure is performed with the utmost care and professionalism. This commitment to excellence benefits their patients and solidifies Fulcrum Aesthetics’ reputation as a leader in aesthetic medicine.

Hill and Croasdell’s patient-centric approach, combined with their dedication to using the latest technologies, positions Fulcrum Aesthetics as a premier destination for high-quality aesthetic treatments. The team is knowledgeable and empathetic, setting the standard for exceptional patient care in the world of aesthetics. Offering a comprehensive range of procedures, from non-invasive treatments to surgical interventions, all using the latest technologies and techniques, has become Fulcrum’s trademark.

Patients receive comprehensive information about their treatments, including detailed aftercare instructions and access to follow-up support. “Lending patients confidence in their care leads to higher satisfaction rates and better outcomes,” says Croasdell. “We stay ahead by investing in the latest technologies and techniques,” adds Hill. Their focus on state-of-the-art equipment ensures patients get the best possible results with the highest standards of safety.

Looking to the future, Fulcrum Aesthetics plans to expand their teaching and training center to further enhance their staff’s expertise. They are also committed to continuing their research into cutting-edge innovations, treatments, and interventions. This ongoing dedication to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine ensures they remain at the forefront, offering the best possible care to their patients. Patients can trust they are in capable hands, receiving treatments performed with utmost care, professionalism, and attention to detail.