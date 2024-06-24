EXCLUSIVE: GOP House Candidate Racks Up MAGA Endorsements Ahead Of Primary

Republican Florida U.S. House candidate Bryan Leib picked up endorsements from a number of politicians in MAGA world Monday ahead of his August primary, the Daily Caller has learned.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Rep. Cory Mills, Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Florida House Rep. Randy Fine and National Spokesperson for Jexit, Siggy Flicker all endorsed Leib to be the next Congressman for Florida district 25, which is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“I am excited to see Bryan stepping up to run for Congress. I know he will be a champion for our America First Agenda and will always stand with President Trump,” Grenell told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer To Release Documentary On Iconic Trump Campaign Phenomenon)

“I know that next year in Congress, I will be able to count on Bryan to get into the trenches with me to fight for America,” Donalds told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside The Republican National Convention, A Look At The Massive Stage Set-Up Where Trump Will Accept The Nomination)

Leib praised them for their support, saying: “I am very grateful to have earned support from this group of America First leaders but what’s more important are the voters I am meeting every single day in the district like 92 year old Elanore from Dania Beach that made me promise to her that I will fight for her grandchildren’s future.”

He currently faces two opponents in the GOP primary, Christopher Eddy and Rubin Young.