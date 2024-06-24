Boring Ol’ Indianapolis Just Got Lit After Deal With WWE That Will See Them Host WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Others

Respect to Indianapolis for pulling a power move!

WWE announced Monday one hell of a partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp. that will see boring ol’ Indianapolis all of a sudden turn into a hotspot as they will play host to the three biggest Premium Live Events of the sports entertainment giant: WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam. The events will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, with them being slated throughout the next few years.

The partnership between WWE and Indianapolis kicks off Feb. 1, 2025 when Indy will host the Royal Rumble, kicking off the road to WrestleMania. On future dates still to be determined, the city will also have a two-night SummerSlam event, as well as a two-night WrestleMania event.

On top of that, Indiana will get other shows such as Raw, SmackDown, NXT and other WWE Live Events making appearances throughout the state, including in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville.

This groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind partnership will bring some of @WWE’s biggest shows – and countless unforgettable moments – to the state of Indiana. Indianapolis… we’ll see you on February 1 for #RoyalRumble @LucasOilStadium. pic.twitter.com/rxsHxGU6db — Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2024

I hope other cities and states are taking notes … this is how you boost up your reputation and your marketability, power moves!

Before seeing this story, I didn’t think anything of Indianapolis other than a boring city that I’ll probably never go to, unless it’s for the Indy 500 or something like that.

I can dig those corn fields, baby!