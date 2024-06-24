Jerry Seinfeld Turns The Tables On Pro-Palestine Hecklers By Firing Right Back

Jerry Seinfeld turned the tables on pro-Palestine hecklers who interrupted his comedy show in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

The famous comedian has been accustomed to being verbally attacked by pro-Palestine protestors in recent weeks, and he came fully prepared by firing back during this particular interaction. As soon as a heckler interrupted his stand-up show by shouting from deep within the crowd, Seinfeld hit back with some jabs of his own.

“You’re back! They’re back! The protesters are back!” Seinfeld quipped sarcastically. “I missed you,” he said, before lacing into them with some sharp comments.

The heckler seemed to shout out “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” according to News.com.au, and it didn’t seem that Seinfeld’s fans were overly impressed by the disruption.

Seconds after he sarcastically addressed the hollering rant, his audience began booing the heckler, and this seemed to fuel Seinfeld even more.

“Oh, you’re not doing well..” he said, as he gestured toward the abundant booing emanating from the audience.

Seinfeld went on to tell the hecklers they were “in the same business” as him, by getting “people to see things the way we see it,” but quickly pointed out that they didn’t belong in his audience, or near any of his shows.

“But “the problem is, you’re in the wrong place,” Seinfeld said, as he compared the protesters delivering their pro-Palestine message during his show to him performing a comedy routine at a rugby game.

“That’s not where I belong,” he said, as he not-so-subtly poked at the hecklers for stepping out of line. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Israel, F*ck Zionism’: Pro-Palestinian Activist Confronts Alec Baldwin In Intense Video)

The best was yet to come, as Seinfeld unleashed a final jab at those who dared get in the way of his show with their political messaging.

“Go back and tell whoever’s running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,'” Seinfeld said, as he acknowledged the fact that his haters paid for the tickets to attend his show.