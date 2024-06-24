Jury Convicts Man Who Beheaded Tech CEO Boss

The jury at the Manhattan Supreme Court convicted the man who beheaded the tech CEO boss Monday, New York Post reported.

Tyrese Haspil, the former assistant of tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, was convicted of first-degree murder in a Manhattan high-rise slaying, according to the New York Post. The jury deliberated for just three hours and found Haspil guilty on all charges related to the 2020 murder of his boss, who was the CEO of the Nigeria-based scooter startup Gokada.

Prosecutors argued that Haspil’s motive for the murder was to conceal his theft of $400,000 from Saleh, money which he reportedly used to fund an extravagant lifestyle. In a testimony, Haspil admitted to incapacitating Saleh with a Taser before fatally stabbing him in his $2.4 million East Houston Street condo, New York Post reported.Following the murder, Haspil dismembered Saleh’s body using an electric saw, placing the remains in plastic bags found scattered throughout the apartment.

It was previously reported that during the trial, Haspil took the stand and recounted the events leading up to the attack. According to Haspil, Saleh noted his extreme COVID-19 precautions, saying, “You’re really taking this COVID [personal protection equipment] seriously,” moments before the attack commenced. Saleh’s reported last words were, “What are you doing?” as revealed by Haspil during his testimony. (RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Shot And Killed In Alleged Theft Incident)

Haspil now faces a life sentence, pending sentencing, for his crimes, according to the New York Post.