CNN Host Kasie Hunt Defends Kicking Off Trump Spox Mid-Interview, Gets Ratio’d Into Oblivion

CNN’s Kasie Hunt defended her decision to kick Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt off the air Monday morning and got blasted for it on Twitter.

Hunt abruptly ended her interview with Leavitt just three minutes in after Leavitt continued to question the objectivity of her CNN colleagues, particularly Jake Tapper.

Hunt defended the decision on Twitter afterward.

“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows,” she tweeted Monday morning. (RELATED: ‘Keep The Bar Off The Floor’: Low Expectations Won’t Save Biden From Sleepy Debate Performance, Observers Say)

Over seven thousand people replied to the post compared to just over four thousand people who liked it at the time of publishing. This outsized disparity in replies compared to likes is called a ratio.

“LOL – Everything she said was true – and you showed zero respect for your guest. And please quit pretending to be fair – you’re a paid propagandist for the Democrat party,” the popular meme account Cattured replied.

“Everyone understands exactly what’s going on. You’re not a journalist. You’re a regime propagandist. One who was dumb enough to demonstrate on live tv that you’ll censor the truth. And Biden’s political opponents,” Jeff Carlson replied.

Another astute commenter pointed out that, while Hunt was defending the impartiality of her network and colleagues, her own Twitter header is a picture of her and President Biden.

Leavitt herself replied in kind.

“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies,” she tweeted in response. “This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday. Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American people, and he will win,” Leavitt concluded.

Trump is set to face off against Biden on Thursday for a CNN debate that will be the earliest debate in Presidential election history. The Atlanta verbal square-off is the first of two confirmed debates the candidates agreed to, including a Sept. 10 ABC News-hosted debate.

The CNN debate will be televised but, upon request from the Biden campaign, will have no studio audience present.