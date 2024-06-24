REPORT: Democratic Prosecutor Kim Foxx Allegedly Assaulted By Motorist Near Her Home

A Chicago man is reportedly facing charges after allegedly assaulting Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx during an altercation near her home Friday.

Sources told Fox 32 Chicago that Foxx was walking near her home when William Swetz, 34, yelled profanity at her and almost ran her over in his truck. The official “was forced to step off of the road onto the parkway grass due to her fear of being struck,” court documents alleged.

Foxx responded with a hand gesture, at which point Swetz allegedly “tossed a brown liquid substance from a drink cup onto the face of the victim,” according to a police report. (RELATED: Kim Foxx Says Race May Have Evoked Criticism Against Her After Dropping Smollett Charges)

Prosecutors have charged a man with a felony for tossing a Big Gulp on Kim Foxx during a roadway dispute. Officials say he had no idea who she was when he yelled at her to stop walking in the street.https://t.co/RYPiJCyAAD — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 24, 2024

Swetz then put the truck in reverse and “accelerated towards the victim, Kimberly Foxx,” the report alleged.

While Foxx was not injured in the alleged attack, Swetz is facing two charges: Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to court records.

Foxx was first elected to her position in 2016. She has been subject to scrutiny over her handling of high-profile cases involving actor Jussie Smollett and singer R. Kelly.